Maturity serves Deputy Jones well at Whitfield sheriff's office

When Donny Jones applied for a job with the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office in 2012, he was older than many of the other applicants.
Deputy Jones’ maturity, levelheadedness and common sense soon came to be greatly appreciated by the department, according to Sheriff Scott Chitwood.
“Donny brought such a calmness,” the sheriff said during the November meeting of the county Board of Commissioners when Jones was honored as Whitfield County’s Employee of the Month for September.
Jones started in the jail as a detention officer and along the way earned his mandate certification and advanced to transport officer, certified instructor and training officer during his nine-year career.
“Sadly, Donny has announced his retirement at the end of the year,” Chitwood said, “so it’s a great loss to us. I can tell you he is a great employee, has given his all. He’s dedicated, he’s loyal, he’s committed, but not only a good employee but a great, great person. Whitfield County is losing a great individual.”
Co-worker David Pickett, who nominated Jones for the award, agrees.
“Donny is a fantastic employee,” Pickett said on his nomination form. “He is close to retirement but has been a consistent self-motivated individual since starting in 2012. For nine years he has helped anyone who has ever asked for it and several who have not. He is the type of person that most people would strive to be. Through his training and guidance, Donny has provided the county with great officers for years to come.”
To give residents an insight into his personality, Jones took a few minutes to fill out the questionnaire below.
Name: Donny Michael Jones.
Job title: Detention officer/deputy sheriff.
Time with the county: Nine years.
My current role as a county employee: Working with other officers on my shift in safely maintaining the daily functions of the detention facility. This includes working in a control tower, escorting inmates to court, interviews and sick call, conducting cell searches for contraband and housing new inmates.
What do you like the most about your department, team or role? The open communication between me, my co-workers and our command staff. We're a close group and work well together.
Most successful project you and your team completed? It's an ongoing project to make sure we all stay safe while working in the jail.
What advice would you give to a new person starting on your team? To follow the advice found in 1 Thessalonians 4:11, "Strive to live a quiet life, mind your own business and work with your own hands." Always look for work that needs to be done without being told.
Favorite Whitfield County restaurant or activity: Old School BBQ and hiking with my wife, Barbara.
You may be surprised to learn that I: Was taking a Greyhound to Detroit and the bus driver pulled into an empty parking lot around 3 in the morning. The bus was surrounded by SWAT and the Ohio State Patrol. During a previous stop, a patient from a mental hospital had escaped and got on our bus.
Anything else you’d like to share: James 1:19, "Be quick to hear, slow to speak and slow to anger."
