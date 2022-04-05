ChristChurch Presbyterian is excited to announce two special musical events coming to Dalton in May.
On Sunday, May 1, Hymn Prov will be playing hymns like you’ve never heard them before in the ChristChurch Sanctuary at 4 p.m.
On Friday, May 13, the Triumphant Quartet will perform in the Recreation Place Auditorium at 7 p.m.
Both events are free and open to the public.
Hymn Prov is a gathering of several extremely gifted Nashville studio musicians, who will play hymn selections through improvisation to the Glory of God. The group will have several “slightly” prepared sections to begin with and then will play improvisationally on hymns selected by the audience — right out of the hymnal and created on the spot
The four musicians that make up Hymn Prov are Russell Davis, Paul Nelson, David Angel and Sam Levine. These players are A-list, go-to players for artists recording in the Nashville music scene.
Davis, who came up with the idea of Hymn Prov, is one of the best keyboard artists in the area. Nelson is arguably one of the finest cellists in this part of the country and is especially known for his gift of improvisation. He is also known for his arranging skills and has played with artists ranging from Paul McCartney to Shania Twain. Levine is a wind instrument master. He plays the flute, penny whistle and saxophone, to name a few.
These fellows combined make a powerhouse of musical talent that is rarely seen in a setting like ours. The church hopes all of you will come and be a part of this very entertaining worship experience at ChristChurch.
Triumphant Quartet is a group of talented musicians from Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The group got their start together in 2003 performing at the Louise Mandrell Theater and have been performing together across the country ever since.
Triumphant is the face of quality gospel music, Christian integrity, family values, friendship and dedication. Their smooth harmonies and rich quartet sound quickly gained them national attention, recognition and concert demand. That popularity promoted the group in 2008 from singing daily at the theater to touring nationally and performing in major concert venues, auditoriums and churches.
The quartet and the individual musicians have multiple songs and albums of the year. In 2019 Triumphant received a Dove award for its album "Yes," voted Southern Gospel Album of the Year.
When Triumphant takes the stage, the audience is entertained by the musical variety, the engaging personalities and a bond that is brought together by years of friendship. Audiences will find themselves smiling, laughing, crying, encouraged and uplifted. And most of all, they will walk away having had the gospel message presented to them in a powerful way, with a hope that many will receive Christ as their Lord and Savior.
Jesus Christ is the focus of Triumphant. He is the reason they sing. These four gentlemen are faithful as always and steadfast and true in their goal of giving their very best in all they do.
ChristChurch is so excited for the opportunity to share these worship opportunities with the community. Be sure to join us. No tickets are required, but seating will be limited. Doors will open for seating an hour before each performance begins.
For more information, visit the ChristChurch website at ccpdalton.org, call the church office at (706) 529-2911 or stop by the Common Ground Coffeeshop on the south end of ChristChurch at 510 S. Tibbs Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.