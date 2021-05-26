May Teacher of the Month

Contributed photo

Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton is excited to announce its Teacher of the Month for May, Stephen Gregg. He is a social studies and writing teacher at Westwood School. "I'm so appreciative for our administrators, our parents and our wonderful students that enabled us to work together to make school happen this year," Gregg said. From left are Michael Hewatt, Hewatt Insurance Agency, and Gregg.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you