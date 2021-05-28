May Yard of the Month

The home of Walter and Jeanne Jones of Miller Street in Dalton was selected as Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful's Yard of the Month for May 2021. The yard has a beautiful, semi-secluded back yard and has even been the location of a wedding ceremony.
The Beautification Committee chooses one yard each month to bring attention to exceptional yards in Dalton and Whitfield County. The winners each receive a yard sign to display for that month and a $50 gift card supplied by Fiddleheads Garden Center in Dalton. To nominate a yard, visit keepdaltonwhitfieldbeautiful.org or email ahartline@dwswa.org. Congratulations, Walter and Jeanne!
