May Yard of the Month

The Jones family (pictured are Jeanne and Walter) has lived in this home for many years and has done an amazing tiered landscaping that gives height to various flowers, shrubs and trees.

The home of Walter and Jeanne Jones of Miller Street in Dalton was selected as Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful's Yard of the Month for May 2021. The yard has a beautiful, semi-secluded back yard and has even been the location of a wedding ceremony.

The Beautification Committee chooses one yard each month to bring attention to exceptional yards in Dalton and Whitfield County. The winners each receive a yard sign to display for that month and a $50 gift card supplied by Fiddleheads Garden Center in Dalton. To nominate a yard, visit keepdaltonwhitfieldbeautiful.org or email ahartline@dwswa.org. Congratulations, Walter and Jeanne!

