The Whitfield Healthcare Foundation recently honored Mr. Bryan E. McAllister with its prestigious Humanitarian Award.
The award recognizes the achievements of a community member who has committed freely of their time, talents and resources to enhance the quality of our health care system and strengthen the fiber of our community. The award, quite simply, recognizes the very best among us. Over the past quarter century, only 19 individuals have received this iconic recognition.
In presenting the award, Foundation Board Chair Scott Sellers, said: “A community of excellence and integrity is built by people of Bryan McAllister’s character. How fortunate we are to have a servant leader like Bryan. There are not enough adjectives or accolades to describe him. He is a Christian above all who truly embodies the fruits of the spirit. Bryan is compassionate, humble, thoughtful and kind. He is a gentleman in all ways, and a true joy to be around. He is impeccable in word and deed, always living by the Golden Rule. He is an exemplary friend, mentor and servant leader who conducts himself with honesty and integrity. In both his work and volunteer service, Bryan is the consummate leader.”
McAllister is a Whitfield County native, having been born at the old Hamilton Memorial Hospital and raised on the north side of Whitfield County. He graduated from North Whitfield High School, and what was then Dalton Junior College. He completed his degree in accounting at Shorter College, where he was at the top of his class. From his early years, McAllister was a model student, alluding to the lifelong learner he would prove to be. While in college, Bryan worked locally at Hardwick Bank, where his affinity for finance and accounting began to emerge. His career as an accountant launched when he went to work with Charles Hendry at Hendry and Decosimo upon graduation from college. He quickly gained a reputation as an outstanding accountant. McAllister’s career eventually took him to Brown Industries where he had an outstanding career.
Lynn Whitworth, whose parents the late Sis and James Brown began Brown Industries, relates: “Bryan is not driven by accolades but rather a genuine desire to serve his community. He is brilliant, truly amazing. I don’t think he’s ever made a bad move. I’ve never heard him utter a bad word about anyone.”
Close friend and co-worker Kenny Sheppard states: “Bryan is a critical thinker with a strong work ethic. He is the consummate accountant. He’s a detailed person … it’s where he likes to live. He’s completely engaged with whatever he is charged with doing, and he always does a terrific job. The bottom line is he is a servant leader. He always goes the extra mile. He treats people at all levels with compassion, kindness and respect.”
In 1996, McAllister began serving as a Trustee of the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation and served as board chairman from 2008 to 2010. In his volunteer service, McAllister has touched countless lives from serving as a Trustee and chair of the finance and audit committee of Hamilton Health Care System, to the Dalton State College Foundation, Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center, Family Support Council, Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club, where he served as president. Nowhere is McAllister’s impact felt more profoundly than his church. He is a member of Dalton’s First Baptist Church, where he provides outstanding guidance and leadership on the Finance Committee, with pastor/staff relations and with the First Foundation. McAllister also shares his exceptional musical talents with his church as an active member of the choir and the men’s ensemble. He is also an excellent trumpet player, performing locally with the L’Abri Orchestra.
Hamilton Health Care System President and CEO Jeff Myers offers his thoughts on McAllister: “Historically, our hospital board has been filled with brilliant minds, and many forebears like James Brown and Jack Turner were instrumental in ensuring the financial viability of the hospital. With the passing of these capable leaders, there were significant concerns about who could possibly step into their shoes. In tapping Bryan to serve as chairman of the health care system’s finance and audit committee, we found someone who could continue their strong legacy, and provide assurances that Hamilton could boldly respond to our community’s health care needs. Not only has Bryan provided critical leadership, but his heart is filled with kindness and a love for this community and the people in it. Bryan has fully embraced what we refer to as the Heart of Hamilton. For that, we are all incredibly grateful and honored to have Bryan as an integral part of our leadership at Hamilton and in our community.”
Bryan E. McAllister joins past Humanitarian Award recipients Authur B.E. Lauman (1986), Jackson P. Turner (1988), James E. Brown (1990), Norman D. Burkett (1992), Mrs. Walter M. (Fannie B.) Jones (1994), David D. Hamilton (1996), Dr. Paul L. Bradley (1998), Dr. Murray B. Lumpkin (2000), G. Lamar Lyle (2002), Carl L. Griggs Sr. (2004), James M. Boring Jr. and Kenneth E. Boring (2006), B. Jackson Bandy (2008), Charles Hendry (2010), Robert E. Shaw (2012), Robert M. Chandler (2014), Dorothy B. Reich (2016) and Shelby and Willena Peeples (2018).
The Whitfield Healthcare Foundation is an affiliate of Hamilton Health Care System (System) whose mission is to encourage charitable gifts that support and advance the quality of health care provided by the System and its affiliates. As a not-for-profit philanthropic organization, the Foundation allocates charitable funds to enhance patient care, promote health education, and improve the quality of life for citizens in northwest Georgia.
The Whitfield Healthcare Foundation is committed to the pursuit of excellence in healthcare. For more information on how you can impact healthcare in our region, please contact the Foundation at (706) 272-6128 or visit HamiltonHealth.com/foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.