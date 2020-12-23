McCracken reelected as NAAE Region V secretary

Nelson McCracken has been elected as the National Association of Agriculture Educators (NAAE), Region V secretary at the 2020 NAAE Virtual Convention on Dec. 4.
The NAAE is a federation of state agricultural educators associations with more than 9,000 members. Members are involved in school-based agricultural education from middle school through post-secondary, and state and national agricultural education leadership. This organization advocates for agricultural education, provides professional development for agricultural educators, and works to recruit and retain agricultural educators in the profession.
McCracken teaches agriculture at Bagley Middle School and North Murray High School. In 2016, McCracken was named the Outstanding Agriculture Teacher for Region V and in 2018 Bagley Middle School was named the outstanding Middle/Secondary Program for Region V.
Nelson has served as the Area 1 coordinator for the Georgia Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association (GVATA) and is currently the GVATA state president. Nelson also serves on the NAAE marketing committee.
Nelson has taught agriculture for 25 years. He resides in Crandall with his wife Ruby, who is also his teaching partner. They have a son, Colin, and a daughter, Samantha.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.