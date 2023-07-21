A second book by the late local poet Dorothy McCrory is now available.
McCrory taught English and was a guidance counselor at Dalton High School. She wrote poetry that she often shared with her friends and members of the Lesche, Georgia’s oldest ladies literary club that was founded in Dalton in 1890.
McCrory’s first book, “Too Much Cider in the Applesauce,” was published in 2017. The new poems fall into the same categories as those in Dot’s first book: local themes, seasons, jokes in poem form and the catchall salmagundi. The second book also contains short stories and a new category about love and life.
Several local artists contributed to the second volume of Dot’s writing. Among them are Sally Creswell, George Davies and the late John Lotshaw.
“View from the Gaming Table” is available for purchase at the headquarters of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, 715 Chattanooga Ave., Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The price is $35. According to Dot’s wishes, proceeds benefit the Lesche scholarship.
