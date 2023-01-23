Friday was the last day on the job for a veteran Dalton Police Department officer.
Sgt. Chris McDonald called it a career after 26 years with the agency. He marked his last shift on duty with a ceremony and reception in his honor at the Police Services Center attended by fellow officers past and present as well as family and friends.
"This is incredible to have so many of you come out," said McDonald while speaking to the crowd gathered for the reception. "You know in 26 years, I’ve told people in the past, there has not been a single day that I regretted coming to work and that’s saying something. That’s not saying that it’s all been easy, but I’ve never regretted it."
Chief Cliff Cason noted praised McDonald's years of service to the department and noted that he's built up so much respect in the agency that the department might be calling him back in from time to time to help with training.
"It’s been a pleasure to get to work with you, Chris, over the past 26 years," Cason said. "I’ve spent a lot of time with you, and I think the world of you ... you’re still a part of our family if you ever need anything from the Dalton Police Department. We're glad to have you with us here all of these years."
Assistant Chief Chris Crossen echoed those sentiments, noting that McDonald's career with the department coincided with most of his own.
"It will be an odd day Monday to come in and it’ll be the first day in a long, long time where I haven’t come in and he’s down the hall or upstairs or in the office with me," Crossen said. "Chris has been a sounding board for me ... he's the kind of person you know will tell you the truth about what you’re looking at"
McDonald served in a number of difference capacities during his 26 years with the department. He began his career as a patrol officer and also served as the agency's recruiter and public information officer. McDonald also served more than one stint as the department's training officer and frequently instructed firearms qualification and training courses for the department's officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.