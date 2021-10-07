MCHS Alumni Association schedules three events

Alumni of Murray County High School are invited to attend the next meeting of the MCHS Alumni Association on Monday, Oct. 18, at the historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The group will make plans for the annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony set for Sunday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. in the MCHS auditorium. Since the event had to be canceled last year, inductees for both 2020 and 2021 will be recognized during the ceremony. The honorees are Melissa Adams, Harold Baynes, Danny Harkleroad and Mary Beth Cole for 2020 and Paula Davis, Janice Durocher, Mike Dooley and Billy Napier for this year.
The Alumni Association will also sponsor a Christmas Singing to benefit the Scholarship Fund on Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Cloer Barn, with the time to be determined. Toby Westmoreland will be coordinating the singers, and a recording is planned.
Membership in the alumni group is $10 a year. Dues can be sent to MCHS Alumni Association, P.O. Box 2155, Chatsworth, GA 30705. For more information, contact President Tammy Gold at (706) 537-1150.
