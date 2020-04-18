McKinney named principal of new school for grades eight and nine

After several years as an assistant principal at Dalton High School and Dalton Middle School, Missie McKinney will lead the Dalton Public Schools school for students in grades eight and nine when that school opens in August 2021.
The Board of Education approved the promotion during a meeting last week. McKinney's new contract will take effect July 1.
McKinney has 28 years of educational experience, 19 years with Dalton Public Schools, and she was Dalton Middle School's assistant principal for 13 years, according to the school system. McKinney was a National Association of Secondary School Principals/Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals Assistant Principal of the Year finalist in October 2017.
Spending so much time at the middle school and high school has provided McKinney with an understanding not only of where students need to be in their learning for high school, but also how to get them to that point, she said. Part of that is exposing them early to possible career pathways so they "can make a more informed decision."
"I'm most excited about the opportunities and experiences we can create for kids to make them the best learners they can be," she added. "We're going to be more intentional" about providing that exposure, because it can launch them into success not only in high school, but after high school.
"We're excited about" McKinney taking over as principal and "her vision," said Matt Evans, chairman of the school board. "Her reputation and work in (this system) speaks for itself."
McKinney's bachelor's degree in secondary social studies is from Tennessee Technological University, and her master's of education in curriculum and instruction is from the University of Mississippi, according to Dalton Public Schools. McKinney also has an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee.
As an assistant principal, McKinney has worked under four principals and taken leadership lessons from all of them, she said. "They've really helped me (create) my own leadership philosophy."
"Culture is the most important, and you build culture by building relationships with students, parents, teachers and the community," she added. "Academic excellence" will also be the standard, because "we can all grow and learn more."
The fact that so many are so thrilled for McKinney's promotion speaks volumes, said Sam Sanders, a member of the school board. "I'm excited for her leadership and to see what she'll do."
The school for students in grades eight and nine does not yet have a name, but it will open for the 2021-22 school year along with Hammond Creek Middle School, a school for students in grades six and seven, and a magnet school on the campus of Dalton Middle School for grades 10-12. Dalton High School will also become a 10-12 school at that time.
Last month, the school board approved Stephanie Hungerpiller, currently the assistant principal at Dalton High School, as the principal of Dalton High School, effective July 1, and Lauri Johnson, currently the principal of Dalton Middle School, as principal of Hammond Creek, effective July 1, 2021. A principal for the new grades 10-12 magnet school has not yet been named, but an announcement is expected in the next month.
