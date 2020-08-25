When Doris McLemore reflects on her time in schools, nothing makes her more proud than the credo Valley Point Elementary adopted under her watch as principal and the Wall of Fame that honors students who strive for excellence.
McLemore retired at the end of the 2019-20 academic year after 33 years in education, the last seven as Valley Point Elementary's principal.
When she arrived at Valley Point, she met with students in grades four and five seeking input on what the school's VPE initials could — and should — mean. The theme eventually became "Vividly Pursuing Excellence."
That led to the Wall of Fame, where students who "have worked really hard to achieve" can be honored permanently, she said. Nominated by teachers, those chosen students can place their names and handprints on the wall for posterity.
"I'm proud of that," McLemore said. "I hope they continue that when I'm gone."
Stepping away after more than three decades in the profession "was a very, very tough decision," and if not for health concerns, McLemore would continue in her former role, but "I'm an extremely hard worker, and I want to do everything 100%," she said. "If I can't go at it 100% all the time, then someone else needs to be doing it."
"We are going to miss Doris," said Judy Gilreath, superintendent of Whitfield County Schools. "For the last seven years, Doris has poured her heart into the children, staff and parents at Valley Point Elementary."
"When I would visit Valley Point, I would never find Doris in her office," Gilreath said. "She was always out in the school working with kids in classrooms or taking care of some need of a teacher or parent."
McLemore began her career in education in 1987 as a kindergarten instructor, and she continued teaching in Gordon County Schools, moving to both the second and third grade before transitioning to an instructional coach role roughly 15 years ago. She then was an assistant principal for seven years before becoming Valley Point Elementary's principal.
Entering not only a new school, but a new system, McLemore knew it was important to "come in, love the kids, love the people, and respect them," she said. "You have to build relationships, and you have to be the kind of person who knows how to do that, (which is something) you can't learn."
Because of her seven years as an assistant principal, "I felt I was really prepared" to be a principal, she said. "With anything, there's always a learning curve, but I ask a lot of questions."
She said Whitfield County Schools was an ideal system for such an inquisitive mind. With an extensive central office staff, there was always an expert available to answer her queries, making her transition "a wonderful experience," she said. "They were extremely helpful."
"Whitfield County Schools is a fantastic place to work, very supportive of teachers, and they get you the answers you need," she added. "They have a mentor program for (new teachers), and that 'One Whitfield' motto is true."
Whitfield County Schools celebrated McLemore and 45 other educators who retired at the end of the 2019-20 academic year during the annual Whitfield Education Foundation Employee Celebration.
Their retirement is "not a goodbye" to Whitfield County Schools, but, rather, "a see you later," said Smitty Barnett, who taught in Whitfield County Schools for three decades and is now executive director of the Whitfield Education Foundation. "We look forward to seeing you" in the future.
"I have a special place in my heart for" these retirees, said Barnett. "They've been good and faithful servants, and we are thankful."
Early in her career, McLemore wasn't interested in an administrative role, but her principal and assistant principal believed she possessed leadership qualities that would make her effective, she said. "They kept encouraging me," and she eventually discovered "I really enjoy it."
However, she also liked the classroom setting and interacting with students, so she's always been a "hands-on" administrator, she said. "I love being around the kids, and that's the one thing I'll miss more than anything" in retirement.
McLemore is being succeeded by Ali Finley, who had been an assistant principal at Pleasant Grove Elementary.
During her three-decades-plus in education, McLemore has seen schools focus more on "differentiation and meeting kids where they are, (which is) a wonderful thing."
Furthermore, schools now concentrate on tending to "the whole child, trying to meet all their needs, and we have more community agencies involved helping us meet those needs," said McLemore. "It's good we have those collaborators."
McLemore began her education career as a kindergarten teacher in 1987, in an era when keeping class sizes manageable wasn't as much of a concern as now, so she had 28 students, she recalled with a chuckle. "That was way too many for kindergarten."
In addition to keeping class sizes smaller, schools now delve deeper into certain subjects and topics, while not covering as wide of a scope as they once did, she said. "We're more in depth with what we teach, and we don't teach some other things."
McLemore "never slows down, (and) she truly has a servant's heart, a heart that has touched the lives of many people in Whitfield County Schools," Gilreath said. "She has dedicated herself to be the best that she can be and has worked diligently to help her students be the best that they can be."
McLemore believes schools across the state and country will have to contend with budget concerns in the years to come, especially regarding technology. That will prove even more challenging as states slash funding during the economic recession caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"Technology has to be updated, and having the funding to update it is hard, but we have to try to stay on top of it, because technology is changing all the time," McLemore said. "We have to prepare students for the future, so they have to know how to use technology."
In retirement, McLemore hopes to travel more with her husband of 36 years, David, she said. "I won't have to stick to the school (year) schedule."
She also may assist her daughter, Lacey, who followed her into the profession and teaches at a high school in Alpharetta.
"We have a family here at school (Valley Point Elementary), and I'm going to miss that," she said. "I'm going to miss the kids, and teachers here truly care about kids."
McLemore's closing message to her staff members is to "never let anyone steal your joy," she said. "Keep that love for kids."
And for students, she wants them to remain on the correct path.
"I only want to see great things when I read about them in the paper," she said. "I want them to always do their best in everything they do."
