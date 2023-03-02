McMahan Law Firm, a personal injury firm in Dalton specializing in worker's compensation, to better serve our community and its children has partnered with Kids' Chance of America to provide a $5,000 education scholarship. This scholarship is not limited to college but works for technical and trade schools. Students can apply at kidschancega.org/scholarships.
Scholarship requirements. Applications must:
• Be between the ages of 16 to 25 years old.
• Be a dependent of a parent who was seriously, catastrophically or fatally injured in a work related accident, meeting the criteria of the Georgia Workers' Compensation Act and resulting in financial need.
• Enrolled as a full-time student at a post-secondary school (university, technical college, etc.) or high school. Kids' Chance does not fund part-time students.
• Applicant must not have already obtained a bachelor's degree. Kids' Chance does not fund graduate degree programs.
Conditions of application
• Scholarships are awarded for one academic year and each student must reapply each year to continue funding.
• Scholarship funding must not exceed five academic years (10 semesters).
• All applications are subject to review by the scholarship committee and approval of the full Kids' Chance of Georgia Board of Directors.
• All scholarships are contingent upon funds made available to Kids' Chance of Georgia.
