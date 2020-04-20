The new magnet school for Dalton Public Schools students in grades 10-12 that will open for the 2021-22 academic year now has a principal: Matthew Mederios, who has high school and middle school administrator experience.
Mederios, currently principal of Varsity Lakes Middle School in Lee County, Florida, is "looking forward to working with this team," getting a new high school off the ground, and collaborating with the community, he said. Additionally, "I did a lot of research, and this is a beautiful area."
"The leadership team in place here has a great vision, and I read the strategic plan, which really caught my attention," Mederios added. "You can see they really care about kids here."
The Dalton Board of Education approved the hire of Mederios during a special meeting on Monday. Mederios will join Dalton Public Schools on July 1.
The fact that Mederios has spent time as a high school and middle school principal certainly appealed to Dalton Public Schools officials, as did his experience in a system of choice for students and families, said Superintendent Tim Scott. "In the new configuration, we'll allow our kids to choose one of our two high schools, and (Mederios) knows how to sell his school, to talk about the great things his school does."
In a choice district, "I have to market our school and system to students and families," Mederios seconded. "It's on us" to demonstrate to parents why "they should entrust their kids to us."
Though Mederios has been at Varsity Lakes for four years, he spent 18 years working in high school, including five as a principal and another handful as assistant principal in charge of curriculum development.
"High school is my passion," he said. "I enjoy getting to know every student, learning about their goals, and setting them up for success in life."
Mederios was named the 2017 Lee County Person of the Year and the 2015-16 North Fort Myers Rotarian of the Year, according to Dalton Public Schools. He was also the 2010 Assistant Principal of the Year in Lee County.
Mederios "has a proven track record," Scott said. "He's done a great job, and we're excited for him to be part of our team."
Mederios holds a bachelor's degree in sport and exercise studies from the State University of New York at Buffalo and completed the provisional certification program in physical education and health from the State University of New York at Cortland, according to Dalton Public Schools. He also holds a master's in educational leadership and a doctor of education in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Mederios was an athletic trainer in the Kansas City Royals organization for three years before he felt "called to a greater purpose," he said. "I wanted to be a teacher, a coach, and work with kids."
He's coached baseball and basketball, and nothing has been more rewarding than his time working with youth, even his experience in professional baseball, he said. "I have zero regrets."
Mederios and his wife, Joni, have two children: a son, Luke, who is heading into the sixth grade, and a daughter, Riley, who is heading into the second grade.
The magnet school for students in grades 10-12 does not yet have a name, but it will be located on the campus of the current Dalton Middle School. That same year, Dalton High School will also become a 10-12 institution; Hammond Creek Middle School, a school for students in grades six and seven, will open that year, as will a yet-to-be-named school for students in grades eight and nine.
Last month, the school board approved Stephanie Hungerpiller, currently the assistant principal at Dalton High School, as the principal of Dalton High School, effective July 1, and Lauri Johnson, currently the principal of Dalton Middle School, as principal of Hammond Creek, effective July 1, 2021. Last week, the board approved Missie McKinney, currently assistant principal at Dalton High School, as the principal of the eight-nine school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.