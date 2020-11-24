Medical managers group meets
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Willie Mae Defore,100, of Dalton passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care. Private services will be held for the family. Arrangements are being announced by Love Funeral Home, 706-278-3313.
Claudill Bearden, 82, of Dalton passed away Tuesday, November 24th at Pruitt Healthcare in Ft. Oglethorpe, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband Marshell Bearden in 1992, and brother Herschel Stanley, J.C. Stanley, Clayton Stanley, her sister Willie Mae Callahan. She is survived by he…
Jerry Eugene Butler, 77, of Chatsworth, GA, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. He was the son of the late Frank M. Butler and Helen Stewart Butler. He is survived by his daughters, Amy Butler, Jerry Ann Chitwood and Ashley Butler; son, Trent Butler; grandchildren, Dalton, Haleigh, Lan…
Mr. Shawn Basil Collins, age 47, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life, Saturday November 21, 2020. He was born e was born in Orange County, Florida, a son of the late William Hansford and Alta Thacker Collins. He is survived by his son Gage Collins; daughters, Triston Orton, Lacey Stewart…
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: Whitfield County commissioner Roger Crossen passes away after battle with COVID-19
- Mark Millican: In memory: Roger was our quarterback
- 'He had the best heart': Shaheen recalled as carpet pioneer, 'generous'
- Area Arrests for Nov. 17
- Murray County Schools plans next ESPLOST
- 'All about the students': Pinson, a fixture at Westwood School for 33 years, steps aside
- Dalton Utilities' 2021 budget includes rate increases for OptiLink TV, water, wastewater and natural gas
- Ownbey named Whitfield County's Employee of the Month for September
- UPDATE: Pedestrian in critical condition after hit by car
- Recount doesn't change presidential vote much in Whitfield and Murray counties
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.