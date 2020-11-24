Medical managers group meets

Contributed photo

The North Georgia Medical Group Management Association (NGMGMA) heard from from Brent Reece of Sterling Seacrest Partners as he spoke about risk management strategies to the group at their meeting on Nov. 12, which was hosted by JBM Office Solutions, a platinum sponsor. For more information on the NGMGMA, contact Lauren Owens at info@ngmgma.com or (706) 270-1920. From left are Kristie Gazaway of JBM Office Solutions and Tammy Gold, NGMGMA chapter president.