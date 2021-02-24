Medical managers meet

Contributed photo

The North Georgia Medical Group Management Association (NGMGMA) had the pleasure of hearing from John Miller of Sterling Seacrest Partners as he presented "Ripped from the Headlines -- Practical Risk Management Advice for a New Era" to the group at its Feb. 11 meeting, which was hosted by Sterling Seacrest Partners, a gold sponsor. For more information on the NGMGMA, contact Lauren Owens at info@ngmgma.com or (706) 270-1920. From left are Tammie Johnson, John Miller (both of Sterling Seacrest Partners) and Tammy Gold, NGMGMA chapter president.