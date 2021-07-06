Medical managers meet

Contributed photo

The North Georgia Medical Group Management Association (NGMGMA) had the pleasure of hearing from Tracie Hazelwood with FFAM 360 as she presented "Tips to Increase Point of Service Collections and Tips on Denials" to the group at its June 10 meeting, which was hosted by First Bank of Dalton, a platinum sponsor. From left are Tracie Hazelwood of FFAM 360, Tammy Gold (NGMGMA chapter president), and Kristin West, Larry Harrison and Pam Garland of First Bank of Dalton. For more information on NGMGMA, contact Lauren Owens at info@ngmgma.com or (706) 270-1920.