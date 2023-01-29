The North Georgia Medical Group Management Association (NGMA) recently hosted its January meeting at the Dalton Golf & Country Club with a luncheon and guest speaker,. Andrew Sobczyk, the senior manager for Coker Group’s physician services and finance, operations and strategy divisions. Sobczyk spoke on recent developments of the “No Surprises Act” and how to respond to the changes in the coming year. The meeting was sponsored by Builtwell Bank. From left are Patti Steele, CEO of Builtwell Bank; Sobczyk; Lori McAllister, NGMA president; Lisa Payne, NGMA vice president; Jennifer Johnson, Builtwell Bank marketing director; and Mitch Sanford, Builtwell Bank president. Meetings are the second Thursday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton Golf & Country Club. If interested in joining the group or attending a meeting, email info@ngmgma.com or call (706) 537-1150.
