The North Georgia Medical Group Managers Association recently held its March meeting at the Dalton Golf & Country Club.
Following a buffet luncheon, the group engaged in a Q&A session titled “Let's Talk Human Resources." A panel discussion from industry experts regarding best strategies for hiring, managing and retaining employees was led by Kelly Jones, chief administrative officer for Dalton Utilities/OptiLink, as well as Michele Jordan, vice president of recruitment and outsourcing for Avery Partners, and Jason Hopkins, manager of practice relations at Hamilton Health Care Systems.
NGMGMA hosts its next meeting on Thursday, April 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton Golf & Country Club as John Miller of Sterling Seacrest Pritchard dives into some of the emerging trends and steadfast challenges in today's healthcare environment. If you are interested in more information, contact executive coordinator Tammy Gold at (706) 537-1150 or ngmmadalton@gmail.com.
NGMGMA has provided professional development and local networking to enhance medical management since 1986.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.