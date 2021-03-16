Medical managers meet

Contributed photo

The North Georgia Medical Group Management Association (NGMGMA) had the pleasure of hearing from Donna Grindle of Kardon as she presented "Information Blocking and What It Means to You" to the group at its March 11th meeting, which was hosted by Kardon, a Gold Sponsor. For more information on the NGMGMA, contact Lauren Owens at info@ngmgma.com or (706) 270-1920. From left are Lisa Payne, NGMGMA chapter secretary; Karla Kreitner of Kardon; Tammy Gold, NGMGMA chapter president; and Grindle.