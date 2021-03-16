Medical managers meet
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Thomas Watson Kenemer, age 66, of LaFayette, Georgia passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Frankie Dale Evans, age 87, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Sharon Lee McBroom, age 57, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton ,GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bell stepping down as Shaw Industries CEO
- Whitfield County man indicted on two counts of murder
- Dalton man sentenced to life in prison for murder in Murray County
- Area Arrests for March 13-14
- Georgia to vaccinate adults over 55, those with conditions starting Monday
- Dalton City Council to vote on fee for electric utilities
- Area Arrests for March 11
- Prohibited items can be eyesores, safety hazards in Dalton's West Hill Cemetery
- The Villages at Coahulla Creek promises community feel
- Murray County teen arrested at school with stun gun
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.