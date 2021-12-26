Medical managers meet

Contributed photo

The North Georgia Medical Group Management Association (NGMGMA) hosted a holiday event on Dec. 9. The group held a raffle, heard from guest speaker David Yarborough (pastor of Church on the Hill) and collected donations for the Levi Circle, a local charity benefiting foster families and children. For more information on the NGMGMA, contact Lauren Owens at info@ngmgma.com or (706) 270-1920. Pictured are several of the 2021-2022 NGMGMA board members.