Local healthcare professionals recently provided physicals to student-athletes from 21 local schools. Hamilton Sports Medicine coordinated the annual event.
Volunteers included local orthopedic surgeons and cardiologists, Hamilton Physician Group physicians, Hamilton residents and staff from the Bradley Wellness Center and Bradley Whiteside Rehabilitation.
Three events were held to provide sports physicals to local students. They included one at Bradley Wellness Center, one at Calhoun High School and one at North Murray High School. Eight hundred fifty-seven students participated.
The physicals involved checks on vital signs, height, weight and vision, a review of athletes’ comprehensive medical questionnaires, and a musculoskeletal functional movement screening. Local cardiologists provided cardiac clearance to athletes who needed it.
Hamilton Sports Medicine, a Hamilton Medical Center program, provides athletic trainers for outreach athletic assistance at Dalton State College and local high schools, including Christian Heritage School, Dalton, Northwest Whitfield, Southeast Whitfield, Murray County, North Murray, Coahulla Creek and Calhoun. As part of the program, an athletic trainer is on-site at the schools and at community sports events.
Participating health professionals and volunteers included:
Rhonda Harrison, nurse practitioner (NP)
Urooj Jaferi, doctor (MD)
Chelsea McKenzie, physician assistant (PA)
Claire-Louise Young, MD
Andrew Carlone, MD
Bryan Cheever , MD
Nick Reed, MD
Jonathan Thompson, MD
Nicole Hardeman, doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Haley Mertz, PA
Mike Wilson, MD
Dustin Johnston, DO
Jim Lashley, MD
Sarah Bostick, DO
Jennifer Smith, NP
Mitch Frix, MD
Lee Ann Brown, NP
Japjot Grewal, MD
Susan Hartley, MD
Taylor Newsom, PA
Dawn Idom, MD
Pam Abernathy, NP
DJ Goss, DO
Gary Olson, MD
Grant Kim, MD
Rajiv Verma, MD
