Some days you’ll find 10-year-old Lilly Landis pursuing one of her passions by trotting on a horse.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on spring and summer days, she can be found supporting that passion by trotting out tomatoes for sale.
In front of her grandparents’ home south of Dalton, Landis runs a tomato stand she dubbed “Trotting Tomatoes.” There, she sells fresh tomatoes to support her love of equestrian arts.
“It’s just super fun, and I get to earn some money,” Lilly said.
In 2018, Lilly began selling tomatoes picked from the family garden.
“At first we just picked out of our garden,” Lilly said. “We had a small table and some chairs with an umbrella.”
She started with that small table, but, when business picked up, she asked "Gran Gran,” grandfather Johnny Waldroup, to help her build a stand.
“This is what he built me,” Lilly said, gesturing to the wooden stand.
The Trotting Tomatoes stand is complete with decorations and a covering to shade Lilly on a hot day. The stand is built on a small cart with wheels and a trailer attachment for when it needs to be moved, and it can be covered during the winter. The front is lined with shelves for Lilly to show off her wares, and the top is emblazoned in metal letters with the cart’s name, which Lilly came up with.
With the stand came an increased demand, and now the tomatoes come from a farm in Grainger County, Tennessee.
Business has been good for Lilly, who puts her earnings into a savings account. Her first week open this year, she sold $1,500 in tomatoes. She’ll see repeat customers from all over Whitfield County, and even traffic from nearby I-75. The stand is at 212 Tilton Road.
“There’s tons coming from Dalton,” Waldroup said. “You’d be surprised how many people come out here. They just love Lilly to death.”
Lilly, who attends Fairyland Elementary School in Lookout Mountain, began riding horses when she was 7.
“For my seventh birthday, my mom bought me a horse lesson,” Lilly said. “She thought I would only want to do it once, but I’ve done it ever since.”
She hones her riding skills at Bayview Riding Academy in Ooltewah, Tennessee. She rides Arabian horses in shows, taking the saddle and directing her horse through and over obstacles.
Lilly hopes to one day combine her love of horses and the business acumen she’s already picked up from running the stand. She wants to own and run a horse farm when she grows up.
“I told her she better sell a lot of tomatoes,” Waldroup said.
