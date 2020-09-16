Memorial, ceremonial tree planting planned for Friday at Heritage Point Park

The Softball Players Association has made Dalton the home of its World Championships for over 10 years thanks to the dedication of William “Ridge” Hooks.
Hooks worked closely and tirelessly to unite the eight national softball associations so players could have the opportunity to play closer to home and “maintain the honesty and integrity of the senior softball game.” In April, Hooks passed away after a period of lengthy illness, but his faith, character and dedication live on among the teams and throughout the Dalton-Whitfield community.
In honor of such a dear friend, the Dalton Convention & Visitors Bureau will hold a memorial and ceremonial tree planting for Hooks at Heritage Point Park on Friday at 10 a.m. For more information, call the Dalton Convention & Visitors Bureau at (706) 876-9960.
