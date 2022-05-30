"The greatest generations didn't seek freedom for themselves only, but for generations to come, and the cost of freedom, we can never forget," state Sen. Chuck Payne said during Monday's Memorial Day Community Salute. "We live so we can hold those up who went before us and pass those lessons on to the generations (that) come after us."
"This day is a solemn remembrance, and let us never forget who paid the supreme sacrifice for freedom," said Payne of Dalton, who served in the U.S. Army for four years in the 82nd Airborne Division and is a Republican who represents state Senate District 54, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties. "They were sons and daughters, fathers and mothers — not relics of history books — and today we give honor to those who knew such selflessness."
"This is a solemn holiday and very special to us," said John Wilson, commander of American Legion Post 112 in Dalton. "Today, we salute those who gave all, and I hope no one ever forgets these heroes who have gone before us."
"We give thanks to those who serve, and we remember those who fought and died," Jonathan Barlow, First Baptist Church of Dalton senior pastor, said in an opening prayer. "May we remember their names and give thanks to them."
"We remember and honor those warriors who have gone before us," Raymond McCranie, chaplain of American Legion Post 112, said in his closing prayer. "We are incredibly and eternally grateful."
The ceremony specifically commended H.P. Hamlin, who received state and national recognition as historian of American Legion Post 112, where he was an active member for years. The bingo hall there is named for him.
Hamlin was "not only a military hero, but a hero in our local community," said Shannon Bearfield, junior vice commander of American Legion Post 112 and co-coordinator of the Memorial Day Community Salute.
Hamlin was also a hero to his three daughters, said his eldest, Elizabeth Dial.
"Thank you for holding the memory of our father in your hearts, as we do."
Hamlin had a "great sense of loyalty to his country and mankind," Dial said. So devoted was he to America that he tried to enlist several times, but was denied because, at age 17, he was only 102 pounds, five shy of the minimum.
Finally, a doctor told him he "just made it," although Hamlin noticed the doctor's foot was on the scale to add the necessary weight, she said with a smile. That doctor "must have seen my dad's determination."
An aerial gunner, Hamlin was shot down over Germany during World War II and captured by the Germans, Dial said. A prisoner of war (POW), he was interrogated and later shipped to the the Stalag 17 POW camp, where he and others endured "severe brutality."
In fact, he once told his daughter there were times he lost hope of leaving Stalag 17 alive, but he accepted his fate, because he knew his service "was for a purpose," she said. "I've only come to understand my dad's heroism, patriotism and faith as I've become an adult."
He continued to serve in the military after he was freed from Stalag 17 and later transitioned to work for the U.S. Department of Defense, she said. He and the family moved from Virginia to Dalton so he could become coordinator of a struggling home for boys in need, and his dedication to that cause helped lead to the development of a network of Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes across the state "for needy boys and girls."
Until his death from leukemia, Hamlin continued to advocate for veterans, and he "loved the (American) Legion," Dial said. "I see every sacrifice he made to keep his commitment to his country (and his) love through serving others."
Prior to the program, the Dalton-Whitfield Community Band performed a concert outside the Whitfield County Courthouse. Later, food and family activities were available for guests to enjoy at Dalton Green.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.