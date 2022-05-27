The city of Dalton’s business offices and the Public Works Department are closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. To ensure all residents of the city receive garbage and recycling pickup for the week, the schedule is adjusted as follows:
• Residents who usually have their garbage and recycling picked up on Monday will instead have their pickup on Tuesday.
• The rest of the week’s schedule (Tuesday through Friday, June 3) is on the regularly scheduled days.
The business offices of Dalton Utilities and OptiLink are closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. The 24-hour outage line is available to customers who may experience service interruptions or issues during this time. Normal business hours resume Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Four Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority facilities are closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day: the Old Dixie Landfill and Convenience Center; McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center; Westside Convenience Center; and the M.L. King Convenience Center. For more information, visit www.DWSWA.org or call (706) 277-2545.
Holiday schedule:
• Saturday: All locations open for normal hours (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.).
• Monday: All locations closed.
• Tuesday: Locations open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Westside normally closed).
• Wednesday: Resume normal operating days and hours (McGaughey Chapel closed).
