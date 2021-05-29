Memorial Day closings

• The business offices of Dalton Utilities and OptiLink are closed Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. The 24-hour outage line, (706) 278-1313, is available to customers who may experience service interruptions or issues during this time. The business offices reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m.
• Four Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority facilities are closed in observance of Memorial Day. Locations are McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center, M.L. King Convenience Center, Old Dixie Landfill and Convenience Center and Westside Convenience Center. All locations are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Westside is normally closed that day) and resume normal operating days and hours on Wednesday (McGaughey Chapel is closed that day). For more information, visit www.dwswa.org or call (706) 277-2545.
• The city of Dalton's offices are closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. The Public Works Department will not pick up household garbage, recycling or refuse that day. In order to ensure that all residents receive their garbage and recycling pickup for the week, the schedule will be adjusted so homes which usually have pickup on Mondays will instead be picked up on Tuesday. The rest of the week's garbage schedule remains as usual.
• Varnell City Hall is closed Monday for Memorial Day. It reopens Tuesday at 9 a.m. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
• Whitfield County administrative offices are closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.