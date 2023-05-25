• Varnell City Hall will be closed all day on Monday, May 29, for the Memorial Day holiday.
• The business offices of Dalton Utilities and OptiLink will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day. The 24-hour outage line is available to customers who may experience service interruptions or issues during this time. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, May 30, at 8:00 a.m.
• Four Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority facilities will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Locations include the Old Dixie Landfill and Convenience Center, McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center, Westside Convenience Center and the M.L. King Convenience Center.
All locations will reopen on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.DWSWA.org or call (706) 277-2545.
— Saturday, May 27, all locations open normal hours (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.).
— Monday, May 29, all locations closed.
— Tuesday, May 30, all locations open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m (Westside normally closed).
— Wednesday, May 31, resume normal operating days and hours (McGaughey Chapel closed).
