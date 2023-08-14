The Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) Foundation announces the appointment of Zab Mendez to the GNTC Foundation Board of Trustees.
Mendez is the senior vice president and Dalton Market president of North Georgia National Bank. He has more than 25 years of banking experience in Whitfield County.
Mendez graduated from Dalton High School and attended Dalton State College. For more than three decades he has lived in Dalton, where he has been actively involved in the community.
He has served as a youth counselor at Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida (New Life Baptist Church) for more than 20 years and has served as a community advocate on multiple community boards, including the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department. He has also been a member of the Dalton Civitan Club.
Mendez currently serves on the Hamilton Health Care System Board of Trustees, the Royal Oaks Community’s Board of Directors, the Dalton-Whitfield Community Foundation Board of Directors and the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Advisory Council.
Mendez and his wife Claudia have three children. He has been recognized as one of Dalton Magazine’s Top 20 Under 40 honorees.
The GNTC Foundation trustees are Valerie Brown, Whitfield County; Phillip Burkhalter, Floyd County; Linda Case, Dade County; Steven M. Henry, Catoosa County; Luther Ingram, Walker County; Amy L. Jackson, Catoosa County; Jay LeGrande, Polk County; Craig McDaniel, Floyd County; Mendez; Sherrie Patterson, Murray County; Damon Raines, Walker County; Becky Redd, Gordon County; Wil Stiles, Catoosa County; and Doris White, Walker County.
