Mendez joins North Georgia National Bank

North Georgia National Bank is excited to announce Zabdiel “Zab” Mendez has joined the bank as senior vice president and Dalton Market president.
Mendez began his banking career in 1995 with Fidelity Savings Bank and has spent more than 25 years gaining banking experience in various roles with local banks in Whitfield County.
“We are excited to welcome Zab to our team at NGNB,” said Chris Pierce, president and CEO. “Zab brings a multitude of talents to our team with his experience in retail branch management, commercial lending and business development. While we have a good customer base in the market, he will be a vital asset as we expand our footprint into Whitfield County.”
Recognized as one of Dalton Magazine’s “Top 20 under 40” honorees, Mendez serves on the board of the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and is the current chairman of the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department.
As a trustee for Hamilton Health Care System, he serves on the board of both Royal Oaks Community and Hamilton Medical Center. He is a member of the Advisory Counsel for The Dalton Academy and a member of the Dalton Civitan Club.
“I’ve known Zab throughout his entire career and have been blessed to watch him grow into the banker he is today. He is not only passionate about helping people, but about making our community successful and it shows in everything he does. He represents the bank’s core values and will do a great job representing our bank in Dalton,“ said Lesa Downey, executive vice president and chief credit officer.
For the past 20 years, Mendez has spent his Friday evenings and Sunday mornings serving Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida (New Life Baptist Church) as youth counselor. He and his wife, Claudia, live in Dalton with their three children.
