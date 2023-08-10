The Conasauga Mental Health Court (CMHC) has been selected by the Georgia Council of Accountability Court Judges as a “Model Court.” As such, the CMHC will be called upon to serve as a resource to other accountability courts in need of assistance throughout the state.
Superior Court Judge Scott Minter, who founded and presides over the CMHC, stated, “Our Mental Health Court team is so honored to be recognized and entrusted with the status of Model Court. CMHC Coordinator Angie Anderson and our entire team have worked hard to build CMHC into an exemplary program so that we may better serve our participants. While that alone is reward enough, it is gratifying that others have noticed our efforts. We look forward to sharing what we have learned with other Mental Health Courts across the state of Georgia.”
The CMHC serves participants whose involvement with the criminal justice system is driven by severe and persistent mental illness. The CMHC works with them by providing mental health counseling, access to medication, addiction counseling, housing and transportation assistance, and employment assistance, among other things. The CMHC holds participants accountable by utilizing random drug screens, weekly court appearances and regular curfew checks.
The CMHC operates on grant funding from the state, with a match funded by the Murray County government. The Whitfield County government contributes by providing treatment facility space and information technology support. For other needs that are not funded by the state or the counties, the CMHC relies on assistance from community partners and individual donations to its 501©(3) with the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia.
For further information about the CMHC, contact Anderson via email to aanderson@whitfieldcountyga.com.
