Meraki is Greek for "doing something with passion or putting your soul into something," says Tabitha Parker.
Parker, co-owner with her husband George of Meraki Hair Studio & Boutique, said when the couple and the women who work in the hair salon portion of the store heard the word, they knew it was "perfect" for the new business.
"We felt like that was perfect," she said. "This is how we provide for our families, but we think it's more than a job. It's a passion."
"We and the girls had a vision for what this should be, the sort of atmosphere we wanted," she said. "We came up with the name Meraki, which is Greek for doing something with passion or putting your soul into something. My husband and I built a lot of the interior furniture."
The boutique is at 333 S. Hamilton St. in downtown Dalton.
"We've been open here since November," said Parker. "We were formerly in another location downtown as The Uniquely Boutiquey Shoppe, but we needed more room and when we moved we decided to change the name. We've been in business for about three years. Before that, I was a graphics designer."
The boutique primarily sells women's apparel.
"Our customers range in age from about 16 to about 50," she said. "We try to have something for everyone. We make a lot of effort to find things you can't find in other stores around here. We've got some sweatshirts by Royce Apparel in North Carolina Porky's shoes is exclusive to us. That's a brand that is pretty popular and extremely comfortable."
Parker said what really distinguishes the store is its service.
"We really try to make everyone comfortable and make them feel welcome when they come in, whether they come in for hair or to the boutique," she said. "We get customers from Dalton, obviously. But we also get them from Chattanooga, from Ringgold, from Chatsworth and Calhoun, really the whole surrounding area. We do take returns. Some boutiques don't do that. But we take returns up to two weeks. We ship all over the United States.
The boutique's website is www.merakistudio1.com.
"I don't cut hair myself," Parker said. "I run the boutique and make custom (T-shirts). We've got such a great group of girls in the salon. They continue to take classes. It's important to them to keep up to date and learn new skills. They all have a big drive to be the best they can. We currently have five (stylists) and two apprentices."
The store is open Tuesday through Saturday.
"We are usually here 10 to about 3 on Tuesday and 10 to 6 the other days on the boutique side," Parker said. "The girls will stay later on the salon side if they need to to fit someone in."
