Mercer on Mission Vietnam has fitted amputees in that country with more than 18,000 artificial legs since 2009, according to Mercer University President William Underwood.
Underwood spoke last week to the Rotary Club of Dalton.
Mercer University is a private university founded in 1833 in Macon with campuses across the state.
Underwood said Mercer on Mission Vietnam began when an engineering professor at the school, Hà Văn Võ, challenged students to design a cheaper artificial leg. Võ is from Vietnam, where there are some 100,000 amputees and where an estimated 2,000 people, mostly farmers, lose limbs each year due to mines and other munitions left from the Vietnam War.
Previously, an artificial leg could cost up to $10,000. Underwood said Võ and Mercer students designed a leg that can be produced for $75. Students travel to Vietnam to fit farmers with the limbs.
"To date, they have fitted over 18,000," Underwood said. "I went with them once to see what they were up to. I majored in philosophy, not engineering, so I had no idea how any of this works. The first patient was a young woman who had lost parts of both of her legs, her right leg above the knee, her left leg below the knee, so she was a challenging case. After working with her the whole day, she was able to walk out of the clinic. She told us through an interpreter as she left that she had been waiting to get married so she could dance at her wedding."
He said Vietnam is one of 20 countries in which Mercer students and faculty work to help provide services that improve the lives of residents. He said Mercer students are working with small-scale gold miners in South America to protect them from mercury poisoning.
"To me, this sort of educational experience is what higher education is about today," he said. "These kids are taking the theory they are learning in the classroom and putting that theory to work to solve real problems and then they are experiencing whether their solution works or not."
Underwood has been president of Mercer since 2006. Before that he was a law professor and interim president of Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
Underwood said he is particularly proud of the Mercer School of Medicine, which has as one focus training primary care physicians who will work in rural Georgia.
"There tend to be a wide range of medical deserts in rural Georgia," he said. "We now have three full campuses of the Mercer School of Medicine in Macon, Columbus and Savannah. This year we took 180 first-year medical students. Of those, 75 came to us from counties of less 50,000. One thing we have found is that if you are looking for a doctor to work in rural Georgia you aren't going to find him in New York City."
He said the next step for Mercer is to open clinics in underserved rural areas where the physicians the school trains can practice. The first opened in Plains in 2018.
"We've now opened six of these rural clinics across the state," he said. "They are certainly improving access to healthcare in these communities. They are great training sites for young people who want to be a country doctor. They provide employment opportunities for people in these communities. We think we may end up opening as many as 25 or 30 of these around the state."
