David Metcalf has been named the sole finalist for the Whitfield County Emergency Services director position, which oversees the 911 Center and the Emergency Management Agency.
Metcalf is currently the deputy director of the Whitfield County 911 Center, a position he's had since June 2018. He previously worked at the 911 Center as operations manager, supervisor and telecommunicator. He attended Dalton State College and is a graduate of Southeast Whitfield High School.
If hired, Metcalf would replace Claude Craig, the longtime Whitfield County Emergency Services Director who retired on Jan. 22.
