Metro Dalton's labor force increases in July

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Metro Dalton’s labor force increased in July.
Metro Dalton is Whitfield and Murray counties.
Additionally, Metro Dalton saw monthly increases in employment and monthly decreases in initial claims in July.
“As the state continues to reopen, we are going to see wild fluctuations up and down of the unemployment rate across the state,” said Butler. “The numbers that we really need to focus on are the most important ones, such as increases in workforce and employment which we are continuing to see in all MSAs (metropolitan statistical areas).”
In Metro Dalton, the unemployment rate increased 0.3 percentage points in July, reaching 7.9%. A year ago, the rate was 4.8%.
The labor force increased in July by 754 and ended the month with 56,724. That number is down 2,587 when compared to July 2019.
Metro Dalton finished the month with 52,235 employed residents. That number increased by 497 over the month but is down by 4,213 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Metro Dalton ended July with 62,500 jobs. That number decreased by 300 from June to July and was down by 3,700 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 13% in July. When compared to last July, claims were up by about 727%.
Employ Georgia, the Georgia Department of Labor’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed about 945 active job postings in Metro Dalton for July.
You can visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other department services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with the department on social media.
