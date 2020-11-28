Metro Dalton's unemployment rate drops 0.8 percentage points in October

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said this week that Metro Dalton's unemployment rate dropped 0.8 percentage points in October, from 5.1% to 4.3%.
Metro Dalton is Whitfield and Murray counties.
Metro Dalton also saw monthly improvement across almost every major indicator, including the labor force, number of employed residents and initial unemployment claims for October.
“In October, every MSA (metropolitan statistical area) saw unemployment rates dramatically decrease, including some areas that dropped to pre-pandemic numbers, demonstrating how strong our economy was across the state prior to the crisis and how we are successfully recovering,” said Butler. “We have a significant number of jobs available on EmployGeorgia from all parts of the state for those looking for new career opportunities. Filling these jobs will be critical for continuing the growth we need to progress economically.”
In Metro Dalton, the unemployment rate was 4.6% a year ago.
The labor force increased in Metro Dalton by 1,727, and ended the month at 56,882. That number is down 2,187 when compared to October 2019.
Metro Dalton finished the month with 54,451 employed residents. That number increased by 2,091 during the month but is down by 1,880 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Metro Dalton ended October with 63,500 jobs. That number decreased by 200 from September to October and decreased by 2,700 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 15% in Metro Dalton. When compared to last October, claims were up by about 231%.
Employ Georgia, the Georgia Department of Labor’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed 1,177 active job postings in Metro Dalton for October.
You can visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other department services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with the department on social media.
