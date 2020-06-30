Metro Dalton's unemployment rate drops by 8.7 percentage points in May

Metro Dalton’s unemployment rate decreased 8.7 percentage points in May, to 11.1%. A year ago, the rate was 3.8%.
Metro Dalton is Whitfield and Murray counties.
Due to the effects of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), all metropolitan statistical areas in the state continue to see stinted yearly growth, yet monthly gains in nearly all major sectors are beginning to spike.
“The fact that almost every single monthly indicator in May’s job market report was positive shows great promise to Georgia’s economy up ahead,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “Seeing these monthly numbers begin to increase means that we are definitely heading back in the right direction.”
Metro Dalton ended May with 62,800 jobs. That number increased by 3,900 from April to May but was down by 3,700 when compared to the same time last year.
The labor force decreased in May by 1,490 and ended the month with 58,440. That number is down 54 when compared to May 2019.
Metro Dalton finished the month with 51,924 employed residents. That number increased by 3,873 over the month but is down by 4,338 when compared to the same time a year ago.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 46% in May to 15,017. When compared to last May, claims were up by about 2,450%.
Employ Georgia, the Georgia Department of Labor’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed about 557 active job postings in metro Dalton for May.
Employ Georgia, the Georgia Department of Labor's online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed about 557 active job postings in metro Dalton for May.
