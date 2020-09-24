Metro Dalton's unemployment rate drops in August

Metro Dalton’s unemployment rate decreased in August to 5.2% from 8%, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday.
Metro Dalton is Whitfield and Murray counties.
Additionally, Metro Dalton saw a monthly increase in the number of jobs and a monthly decrease in the number of initial unemployment claims in August.
“It is very promising that we continue to see the unemployment rate drop month after month, while the job market gets stronger, evoking positive news for Georgia’s economy,” said Butler. “The state as a whole is leading the nation in competitive unemployment rates, coming in at seventh lowest.”
In Metro Dalton, the unemployment rate decreased 2.8 percentage points in August, reaching 5.2%. A year ago, the rate was 4.4%.
The labor force decreased in August by 1,739 and ended the month with 54,863. That number is down 3,741 when compared to August 2019.
Metro Dalton finished the month with 51,988 employed residents. That number decreased by 95 over the month and is down by 4,024 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Metro Dalton ended August with 63,100 jobs. That number increased by 800 from July to August but was down by 3,300 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 51% in August. When compared to last August, claims were up by about 495%.
Employ Georgia, the Georgia Department of Labor’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed about 1,082 active job postings in Metro Dalton for August.
You can visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other department services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with the department on social media.
