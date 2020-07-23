Metro Dalton's unemployment rate drops in June to 7.6%

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Metro Dalton’s unemployment rate decreased in June to 7.6%.
Metro Dalton is Whitfield and Murray counties.
Due to the effects of COVID-19, all metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) continue to see stinted yearly growth, yet monthly gains in nearly all major sectors are beginning to spike.
“June continued to show positive growth across all MSAs,” said Butler. “We saw almost all major indicators head in the right direction but continue to work to support Georgia businesses and get Georgians back to work.”
In Metro Dalton, the unemployment rate decreased 3.3 percentage points in June, reaching 7.6%. A year ago, the rate was 4.5%.
Metro Dalton ended June with 63,000 jobs. That number increased by 1,000 from May to June but was down by 3,400 when compared to this time last year.
The labor force decreased in June by 1,378 and ended the month with 56,067. That number is down 2,759 when compared to June 2019.
Metro Dalton finished the month with 51,819 employed residents. That number increased by 657 over the month but is down by 4,354 when compared to the same time a year ago.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 36% in June. When compared to last June, claims were up by about 2,125%.
Employ Georgia, the Georgia Department of Labor’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed about 715 active job postings in Metro Dalton for June.
You can visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other department services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with the department on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.