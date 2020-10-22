Metro Dalton's unemployment rate drops to 5.1%

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Metro Dalton saw its number of jobs increase in September.
Metro Dalton is Whitfield and Murray counties.
Additionally, Metro Dalton saw monthly increases in its labor force and the number of employed residents for September.
“Although we saw some negative metrics in certain MSAs (metropolitan statistical areas), a majority of the areas saw increases in jobs, employed residents and labor force,” said Butler. “We really need to push the tens of thousands of jobs that we have on our online job listing page employgeorgia.com. The more we fill these jobs, the more our state can regulate and show positive numbers throughout all MSAs.”
In Metro Dalton, the unemployment rate decreased 0.3 percentage points in September, reaching 5.1%. A year ago, the rate was 3.8%.
The labor force increased in September by 667 and ended the month with 55,553. That number is down 3,300 when compared to September 2019.
Metro Dalton finished the month with 52,711 employed residents. That number increased by 779 over the month but is down by 3,891 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Metro Dalton ended September with 64,100 jobs. That number increased by 1,000 from August to September but decreased by 2,200 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 7% in Dalton. When compared to last September, claims were up by about 361%.
Employ Georgia, the Georgia Department of Labor’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed about 1,105 active job postings in Metro Dalton for September.
You can visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other department services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with the department on social media.
