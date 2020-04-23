Metro Dalton's unemployment rate increased to 5.1 percent in March, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said.
Metro Dalton is Whitfield and Murray counties.
The unemployment rate increased 0.7 percentage points in March. A year ago, the rate was 4.6 percent.
Butler said the metro area's initial unemployment claims drastically increased in March. Due to the effects of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), all metropolitan statistical areas in the state saw a dramatic increase in initial claims along with the unemployment rate.
“Although we are seeing the effects of COVID-19 throughout the state in spikes in unemployment, we are working very diligently to come up with solutions to get Georgians back to work as soon as it is safe to do so,” Butler said.
The number of unemployment claims in metro Dalton went up by 443 percent in March, which directly correlated with the number of temporary layoffs associated with COVID-19. When compared to March of 2019, claims were up by about 149 percent.
Metro Dalton ended March with 65,600 jobs. That number decreased by 100 from April to March and was down by 1,000 when compared to this time last year.
The labor force decreased in March by 541 and ended the month with 58,610. That number is down 805 when compared to March of 2019.
Metro Dalton finished the month with 55,627 employed residents. That number decreased by 937 over the month and is down by 1,068 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Employ Georgia, the Georgia Department of Labor’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed 666 active job postings in metro Dalton for March.
