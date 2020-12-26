Metro Dalton's unemployment rate up to 5.2%

Metro Dalton's unemployment rate increased by one percentage point in November, reaching 5.2%. A year ago, the rate was 3.8%.
Metro Dalton is Whitfield and Murray counties.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Metro Dalton saw its labor force grow in November. Metro Dalton also saw positive numbers across other major indicators, including the number of employed residents, initial unemployment claims and the number of jobs for November.
“In November, almost all MSAs (metropolitan statistical areas) saw over-the-month growth in key indicators,” said Butler. “Although the unemployment rate increased across the state, we have held consistently steady numbers in areas such as job growth and employment. We will continue to fill the jobs that are currently available, in order for us to move our economy back to where it was pre-pandemic.”
The labor force increased in Metro Dalton by 755 in November, ending the month with 57,582. That number is down 796 when compared to November 2019.
Metro Dalton finished the month with 54,575 employed residents. That number increased by 132 over the month and is down by 1,589 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Metro Dalton ended November with 63,800 jobs. That number increased by 200 from October to November but decreased by 2,300 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 19% in Metro Dalton. Compared to last November, claims were up by about 441%.
Employ Georgia, the Georgia Department of Labor’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed about 1,010 active job postings in Metro Dalton for November.
You can visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other department services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with the department on social media.
