Meza hopes to improve Dalton Public Schools' connection with families

Manuel Meza believes he can "blend" his Hispanic heritage with his Dalton Public Schools background to be an effective intermediary between the school system and Hispanic families.
Meza is challenging incumbent Palmer Griffin for a seat on the Dalton Board of Education in Tuesday's election. The race is nonpartisan, and school board members are elected citywide. Board terms are for four years.
Overcoming the "language barrier" is important in getting Hispanic families more connected to the school system, said Meza.
"Even families that do speak English had a hard time understanding the (secondary) grade reconfiguration" this year, as Dalton High School and the new The Dalton Academy are now both available to students in grades 10-12, Dalton Junior High School serves grades eight and nine, and the new Hammond Creek Middle School educates grades six and seven.
That language barrier left many Hispanic families believing Morris Innovative High School, which closed at the end of the 2020-21 school year, was only "for the bad kids," even as it became a viable option for many students who simply wanted a different, smaller environment than Dalton High School, and those same families are concerned The Dalton Academy "will be another Morris," he said. The school system needs to communicate that The Dalton Academy is on equal footing with Dalton High, albeit with a more-intimate environment and different pathways than Dalton High.
It's not only language, however, that has caused a lack of engagement, said the Dalton High School and Dalton State College alumnus. It's also "cultural," as poverty, for example, cuts across families of all races and ethnicities, and those families can feel left out.
There's also a logistical hurdle, as many parents work hours in local carpet mills that make attending school functions difficult, he said. "I've seen it in real estate," as Meza often has to meet clients either "really late or really early, not during 'normal business hours.'"
Meza would also like to see more Hispanic educators in Dalton Public Schools, especially considering the school system's student population is nearly 70% Hispanic.
"I believe all of the educators" in Dalton Public Schools "are very capable of fulfilling their" duties, but "for the emotional well-being of students -- their identity and how they perceive others -- it's important to have someone who looks like them in positions of leadership," he said. "That's important in sports, with coaches," as well.
Meza is heartened by the fact there are so many local Hispanic students studying to be teachers at colleges like Dalton State, and "I think Dalton Public Schools should partner up with the community to try to incentivize new teachers to stay here," he said. "If we don't, it's a lost opportunity."
That extends beyond new teachers to current employees, he said.
"We need to keep the ones we have," including by providing opportunities for Hispanic teachers who want to become leaders and administrators to do so.
Dalton Public Schools' current tier system for COVID-19 mitigation measures, which uses both community spread and the number of cases in schools as triggers for more restrictive safety protocols, "is working," Meza said. COVID-19 cases "have been going down," so "I support" the tier method.
He also wants Dalton Public Schools to continue to look at other school systems that may be having more success in controlling COVID-19 and copy them, if practicable, as "we need to be proactive instead of reactive."
He does not support a blanket COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
"I have a son with asthma, and my father (recently) had a kidney transplant," so in order to protect them, the family getting vaccinated "was a priority," but ultimately vaccinating children "should be the decision of the parent," he said. "A mandate may be a little unfair."
Meza and his wife, Mayelli, have four children in Dalton Public Schools, and "I'm an advocate for education (because) I believe it's important," he said. His family moved to Dalton from Los Angeles in 1996 when he was a high school sophomore, and "I believe Dalton is a great place to raise a family."
A realtor for two decades, he coaches youth sports and is a domestic violence counselor.
"I really enjoy sports, and" working with youth "helps me stay young in my mind and my heart," he said. Domestic violence "is everywhere in our community, unfortunately, and it happens across" all socioeconomic statuses, so working as a counselor "allows me to make a difference in our community."
When Meza was a student at Dalton High, "there was an aura of taking care of your own," as administrators "had the backs" of staff members, and staff members then shared that same sense of community and protection with students, he said. As the school system has grown, "I feel like we've gotten away from that a little bit, and I'd like to see that come back."
