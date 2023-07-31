Manuel "Manny" Meza said he is "humbled and very excited" to have been chosen as the newest member of the Dalton Board of Education.
Board members voted 4-0 Monday in a called meeting to name Meza to fill the unexpired term of Palmer Griffin, who stepped down in May to move closer to his family. That term ends Dec. 31, 2025. Meza will be sworn in at the board's Aug. 21 meeting.
"I believe I can represent our constituents well," Meza said. "I've lived in Dalton more than half of my life. I'm really excited to be able to serve others. I know it will be a challenge, but I am looking forward to it."
Board Chairman Matt Evans said there were "about 12" people who applied.
"It was a tough decision," he said. "These were people who are serious, passionate and care deeply about Dalton Public Schools and our kids. I'm really glad to see such interest."
Evans said one factor that made Meza stand out was he had previously run for the seat, unsuccessfully challenging Griffin in the 2021 election.
"He is someone who had previously thrown his hat in the ring," Evans said. "He had already expressed an interest and taken steps to learn more about the school system."
A graduate of Dalton High School, Meza has four children who have all attended or are currently attending schools in Dalton Public Schools. Isaac and Jacob graduated from Dalton High School and attend Dalton State College and Georgia Northwestern Technical College respectively. Andree is a junior at Dalton High School who plays for the soccer team, and Yunuen is a rising freshman at Dalton High School.
Meza graduated from Dalton State College with a degree in marketing management. Meza has worked locally as a real estate agent for the past 22 years. He serves as a counselor for the Conasauga Domestic Violence Court and has been active as a youth sports coach. His wife Mayelli is a muralist whose work is displayed on several local buildings.
Board member Jody McClurg said she had not met Meza until last week.
"But I've been hearing good things about him in the community for years," she said. "I'm sure he will make a positive impact on the board."
