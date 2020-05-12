Middle school students see positives and negatives in online education

Though middle school students have enough experience with technology to have made the transition to online learning during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic relatively smoothly, they still miss their classmates and teachers.
Because today's youth are "more tech savvy" than prior generations, they've adjusted well to online education, although many have expressed that they miss being in the classroom, not only because they can enjoy immediate feedback to questions, but also because they miss socializing with their peers, said Allison Martin, a math instructor for seventh-graders at Valley Point Middle School. That's also true of teachers, who miss "seeing them every day and being their sounding board."
"In middle school, there's a lot of social and emotional stuff, not just academics," said Martin, who has been at Valley Point for 14 years. "Seeing the kids is what makes teaching the best."
Johanna Ortiz, a student at Valley Point, would "definitely rather be at school with my teachers and classmates, because I feel like learning things without your friends and teachers is boring," she said. "They help you and they bring the fun in school."
She also missed her spring soccer season, and "it would have been really fun to play with a whole new different team from last year," she said. "I certainly miss my friends, being able to hangout with them, physically."
Classmate and friend Jizelle Adame believes many students would prefer to be in school, and she's certainly a member of that group.
"I feel that not only me, but most students, didn't realize how much we really love and need school," Adame said. Many mornings, Adame would say, "I don't want to go to school, (but) I would obviously end up going and having a fun day."
"Some days, I wouldn't have a good day, and say 'I hate school,' but now that we are in this scary crisis, I realize how much I love school and how much I really love and need my teachers and my friends," Adame added. "I would do anything to be at school right now and make sure my friends, teachers and loved ones are safe."
Adame's friends, especially, are a treasure, and "I wouldn't trade them for the world," she said. "Getting to see your best friends every day is a gift, (and) you have to cherish the moments you get to spend with them because you never know when the last day will be."
She feels a "sisterhood" with her coterie of pals, and "now that we are where we are, I realize I need them more than ever," she said. "I want all of us to be together, laugh at the memories we had, and make new ones."
Some other students prefer learning at home, such as Valley Point's Brice Holt, who said this experience has provided him more time for his raison d'être, drawing.
"I like to be able to complete my work in my own time and work at my own pace," said Liberty Franks, another Valley Point student. "I also think working at home gives us more time to understand things more than we would at school."
Some students have mixed feelings, such as Valley Point's Avery Skyles.
"It’s very nice to be able to go outside, or go play Xbox after you are done with school instead of still being at school even when you are done with all of your work," Skyles said. "However, I’d rather be at school with my friends," and that's "the thing that I miss the most: being able to talk to my friends in person every day."
On the Friday that turned out to be the final day of teaching in the school building in mid-March, Valley Point instructors provided packets with two weeks worth of work "just in case," but "within that time, we started doing Google Meet, (which has been) fantastic, because you can see all their faces," Martin said. "We put assignments on Google Classroom or just have a conversation with them."
Video calls have been "the best thing teachers have done," Skyles said. "Video calls give us students a little taste of what it would be like to be back in school with our friends and teachers."
Math can be challenging to teach digitally, but "they all have their math vocabulary and notebooks from earlier in the year," Martin said. Furthermore, "I can actually pull up a worksheet as I talk through it" on Google Meet.
Martin also sends her students daily reminder messages — "I have at least 78 contacts on my Remind (list)" — and connects through ClassDojo (an educational technology communication app and website), phone calls and even postcards, she said. "Everyone in (Valley Point) should have received a personalized postcard" from at least one teacher.
Distractions at home can make concentrating on school work a challenge, Franks said. "During school you have to do your work, (but) having distractions at home such as phones and TV make it harder to focus."
Christopher Machado concurred.
"The most challenging part would be trying to focus on your work with a bunch of distractions around," he said. "This led to procrastination which put me a little behind."
Valley Point had a special "goodbye" event planned to say farewell to its school building — the plan is for the new Valley Point Middle School to open this August — "but that won't be allowed to happen at this point," Martin said. "You don't have that closure, but one idea is to have one person go into school and (record video) of the classrooms and hallways."
Like so many other educators, Martin has to balance teaching her students from home while also caring for her own child, a 3-year-old, she said. "I know a lot of teachers with multiple kids, and trying to parent and teach is one of the hardest parts of this."
Martin foresees more technology being integrated into education when the pandemic ends.
"I think it'll be a mixture," she said. "We try to incorporate a lot of technology in the classroom anyway, but we also need that hands-on (instruction)."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.