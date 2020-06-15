Miller reelected to Board of Governors of State Bar of Georgia

Terry L. Miller of Mitchell & Mitchell P.C. in Dalton was reelected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia and was installed June 13.
Miller will continue to serve in the Conasauga Judicial Circuit, Post 1 seat on the board, representing Murray and Whitfield counties. He earned his law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1975. His law practice is focused on litigation and real estate law. He is also city attorney for Eton and previously was city attorney for Dalton.
The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds meetings at least four times per year.
The State Bar of Georgia, with offices in Atlanta, Savannah and Tifton, was established in 1964 by Georgia’s Supreme Court as the successor to the voluntary Georgia Bar Association, founded in 1884. All lawyers licensed to practice in Georgia belong to the State Bar. Its members work together to strengthen the constitutional promise of justice for all, promote principles of duty and public service among Georgia’s lawyers, and administer a strict code of legal ethics.
