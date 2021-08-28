Miller running for Ward 2 on Dalton City Council

Rodney Craig Miller has announced that he is seeking election to Dalton City Council, Ward 2 position, in the Nov. 2, 2021, general election.
"As a 14-year property taxpayer in Dalton, I was appalled at the far-left, mostly out-of-town protesters who marched through downtown last summer. That puts our public safety and property values at risk," Miller said. "My opponent's support for removing and relocating the statute of Gen. Johnston is also troubling. American history should never be torn down or hidden to appease a woke mob."
"As a City Council member I would advocate sound, conservative financial management. I pledge to never vote for a property tax increase," Miller said. "I oppose mandates including the mask mandate just reimposed by the council and I strongly believe that vaccine decisions should be a private matter between people and their physicians, not government."
Miller has been a licensed attorney in Tennessee for 23 years, practicing primarily in federal court in Chattanooga. He has previously served as special (substitute) judge in state courts, and as a volunteer juvenile court magistrate, in Bradley County and Polk County, Tennessee. He has also previously served as city attorney for the town of Benton, Tennessee. Miller graduated with a bachelor or arts degree from the University of Georgia in 1994, and juris doctor degree from the University of Memphis School of Law in 1997.
Miller has been married for 26 years to Dr. Dana Miller, a Dalton Public Schools teacher since 1998 and presently Latin teacher at both Dalton High School and Dalton Junior High. They have two daughters: Hannah, who graduated as salutatorian of the Dalton High School class of 2020 and is a licensed private pilot and sophomore Air Force ROTC cadet at the University of Georgia; and Claire, a sophomore at Dalton High School who is a varsity Lady Catamounts soccer player and dancer with Dalton Dance Company.
The Miller family are members of East Side Baptist Church on East Morris Street, where Miller has served on the finance committee and the pastor search committee and occasionally cuts the grass.
When not working, Miller is a master gardener, and enjoys spending time with his 2-year-old pug, Lil Peep. For more information on the campaign, the candidate invites you to call (423) 650-7066 or email sendthemamessagedalton@gmail.com.
