Miller says Dalton City Council should focus on basics

Rodney Miller said the Dalton city government "should focus on the basics — police, fire, roads, parks and things of that nature."
"I believe in constitutional, limited government," he said. "At (a candidates forum) we were asked about public transportation, for instance, and my response was that would have to be funded on the backs of property taxpayers, and I don't think we can afford that."
Miller is challenging incumbent Annalee Harlan in Tuesday's election for Ward 2 on the Dalton City Council. The race is nonpartisan, meaning no political party is listed. Council members are elected citywide, and council terms are for four years.
Miller describes himself as "an Air Force brat," the child of a service member..
"I was born in England and lived in a lot of different places growing up. I met my wife at the University of Georgia. She is a Dalton native," he said.
Miller graduated from the University of Georgia in 1994 and the University of Memphis School of Law in 1997. He practices law in Chattanooga.
"We lived in Bradley County (Tennessee) until moving to Dalton about 14 years ago," he said. "We did it for convenience. My wife works at Dalton High School. It also gave us the ability to put our children in an excellent school system."
Miller said he ran in the Republican Party primary for General Sessions judge in Bradley County about 15 years ago.
"I was also on the statewide ballot in Tennessee, seeking to be a delegate to the Republican National Convention for Mitt Romney (in 2008)," he said.
He has served as city attorney for the town of Benton, Tennessee, as special (substitute) judge in state courts and as a volunteer juvenile court magistrate in Bradley County and Polk County, Tennessee.
He said he is running for City Council to "give back to the community."
"Dalton has given a lot to me," he said "My wife has had a great career as a Latin teacher at Dalton High School for 23 years. Both of my daughters were raised in Dalton and had great success. We are also about to become empty-nesters in a couple of years, and I am self-employed, so I've got the freedom to dedicate time to the position."
Miller said one of his biggest differences with Harlan is her support for requiring masks in city buildings. The City Council voted 4-0 to mandate masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in July 2020. The rule was relaxed in June 2021 when data from the state’s Department of Public Health indicated the pandemic was subsiding, but when the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths began to surge, the council voted 3-0 to reimpose the requirement in August.
"I personally think it's grandstanding," Miller said. "I've looked at the issue and I don't think it helps. Dr. Anthony Fauci (chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden) has flip-flopped on masks. If elected, I would make a motion to rescind (the mask requirement)."
He said he also opposed Harlan's decision to march with a group demanding criminal justice reform last summer and her support for moving the statue of Confederate Gen. Joseph Johnston from the corner of Hamilton Street and Crawford Street, where it had stood for more than a century.
"American history should never be torn down or hidden to appease a woke mob," he said.
Miller said he supports strong enforcement of city building codes in an effort to fight blight.
"We want to make the community attractive, so people want to live in Dalton, especially young people," he said.
He said he would also look to raise private funds for new amenities.
"I'd like to see a new theater downtown for community groups to use, but I'd look to raise money from some of our wealthier citizens, not from property taxpayers," he said.
