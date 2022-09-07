Former Dalton Daily Citizen staff writer Mark Millican signs copies of his new book “Some Gave All” at Tunnel Hill Heritage Center & Museum (215 Clisby Austin Drive) Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Subtitled “Profiles of the Men from Gilmer, Murray and Whitfield Counties Who Died in the Vietnam War,” the book is a compilation of the stories of these men, and includes other Vietnam War-related stories and columns as well.
Millican will also appear at Providence Ministries North on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Dalton Village Shopping Center (2410 Cleveland Highway).
