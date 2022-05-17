Isaac Palacios improved relationships with his family members, Samuel Overstreet discovered methods of deescalating conflict with his brothers and Jocelin Torres learned to limit negative self-talk thanks to mindfulness techniques they learned as part of Kali Tomlinson's sixth grade class at Valley Point Middle School.
"I like drawing," so when faced with stress, "I draw and concentrate on it really hard," Overstreet said. He also started "laughing a lot more than usual" since he began the weekly mindfulness sessions with certified mindfulness instructor Jennifer Knowles.
When Overstreet completely focuses on an activity like drawing, he's "in the zone (or) in flow," Knowles explained. "You can feel how strong your concentration is."
Torres also utilizes art as an outlet, she said.
"I take a canvas and paint how I feel."
Palacios employs the "four-six-eight breaths" technique taught by Knowles "a lot in my daily life," he said. When flustered, he breaths in four seconds, holds six seconds, and breaths out for eight seconds.
It's "so nice and helpful to take those regulating breaths," Knowles said. It is important for individuals to "bring stronger attention to breath."
Torres also utilizes breathing techniques shared by Knowles when under duress, and she's learned to "isolate myself from anyone" until her anger passes, she said. "When I'm stressed out, it helps me calm down."
Sometimes withdrawing from a situation can be the best procedure, Overstreet said.
"I like to be alone to get happy thoughts."
Palacios goes to his room or outdoors, he said.
"I go into the woods and listen to the birds and the trees."
"Talking to kids since the (start of the COVID-19) pandemic, I've realized they have lots of big emotions and needs — the pandemic stressed them — and they're feeling it, (especially) things going on at home," so Tomlinson used a grant from the Whitfield Education Foundation for 18 weekly sessions with Knowles, she said. "It's different, it's very cool, and the kids really like it."
Overstreet, Palacios and Torres believe other students would benefit from mindfulness lessons, including their siblings.
"My siblings fight with each other every single day," Torres said. "They could learn ways to calm down."
Tomlinson knew from the first session, which was about functions of the brain, that this workshop would pay dividends for both students and staff members like herself, she said.
"It's awesome, (and) we talk through (lessons) in class."
She's seen students use various techniques they've learned from Knowles in stressful situations, such as before a test or a game, she said. Students also know their weekly mindfulness time with Knowles is "a safe space."
Students engage in timed meditation, and posture is important during the sessions, Knowles said.
"Sometimes, we struggle to be present, and the quality of posture directly impacts quality of our attention."
In one session, Knowles focused on anger.
"We all experience (it, as) it's a natural part of our human defense," she said. "Acknowledge and accept anger is part of our lives, (but) name it to tame it, (so) we can make reasonable decisions even when angry."
It's critical for students to understand "it's not my fault I feel (a certain) way," Tomlinson said. "Sometimes, we fault ourselves for having big emotions."
"We also say things to ourselves in our minds that if someone else said them to us we'd be really angry, and the more I say them (to myself), the more I believe them, and the more I act that way," Knowles said. That's "a really dangerous road to take ourselves down."
"Ask yourself, 'If someone else said these things to you, would you invite them to dinner?' If not, you need to stop" that self-criticism, she said. Self-criticism "does not motivate in the long term, (and) being kind to ourselves is much more effective."
The negative self-voice is loudest for Palacios with athletics, like soccer and baseball, he said. Not only wouldn't he have dinner with that voice, "I'd want him to be halfway across the world from me."
Overstreet hears a pessimistic voice with school, particularly academics, he said.
"I wouldn't want (that person) anywhere near me."
"Think of kindness from the inside out," Knowles advised the students. "When we can practice it for ourselves, kindness to other people is more meaningful."
