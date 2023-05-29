When North Vietnamese forces attacked his Army compound one night, Spc. 4 Barry Minter rushed to his preassigned post to help defend the base. It happened so fast he didn’t have time to put on his boots.
“I had on a pair of what we called ‘Ho Chi Minh sandals’ — made of Jeep tire tread and some inner-tube thongs across the top — and you could just slip those on and your feet could breathe. That was what was beside my bunk when the ‘sappers’ hit,” he said of North Vietnamese troops trying to get through their protective wire. “I grabbed my rifle and helmet and headed over to my duty station.”
Minter, 76, didn’t even talk about his experiences in the Vietnam War until he began sitting around a table and drinking coffee with some other veterans in Chatsworth. One of his duties while deployed with the 374th Radio Research Company in the 313rd Battalion of the 509th Radio Research Group was to protect sensitive documents when the enemy tried to infiltrate through the unit’s razor wire.
On the night he took off without his boots, a mortar attack also accompanied the enemy sappers. While he was running, his foot slipped out of a sandal and he stepped on a piece of wire sticking out of a wooden pallet. The wire went through a big toe and out the toenail.
“You don’t want a light on during a mortar attack,” advised Minter. “But I’ve got intense pain in my toe — and you don’t know if you’re snake bit or what — so I grabbed the light and shined it down. I saw the wire and kicked back to jerk it out, and ran on to my duty station.”
After the attack had been repelled, the first sergeant came through to check on his troops and saw blood tracks where Minter was trying to get the bunker back in shape.
“He said when this is all clear get the captain’s jeep and go around to the medics,” Minter said.
While sitting on a treatment table and getting his toe cleaned up, a helicopter landed and a soldier was brought inside and placed on the table adjacent to Minter. The soldier had been hit with shrapnel when a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) detonated inside a bunker.
“He had puncture wounds all over because an RPG puts out hundreds of pieces of small wire,” Minter explained. “In seconds, they had cut all his clothes off including his boots. They were ‘bagging’ him for respiration, pounding on his chest some, and one of the medics was taking little square pieces of cloth to mark every one of those puncture wounds where there was blood.”
They worked on the man for around 30 minutes before he died.
“Here I am with a wire through the toe, and this guy dies,” Minter said. “It wasn’t fun for me, but the most impactful thing was a guy dying, not my toe.”
Minter said both his first sergeant and company commander urged him to fill out the paperwork to receive a Purple Heart, since he was trying to avoid the enemy and had incurred a wound.
“I told the sergeant, ‘That kid that was laying in the cot next to me, all he gets out of this deal is a Purple Heart — but his mom and dad are going to be getting it. This toe thing isn’t going to cut it,’” he remembered saying.
Listening to enemy radio
The son of a small-church pastor who also worked at Lockheed, Minter graduated from Coffee County High School in 1965. As a West Georgia College student who was facing the draft since his home county was short of young men, he enlisted in 1966 and was eventually deployed south of Pleiku, South Vietnam, at Dragon Mountain, headquarters of the 4th Infantry Division.
“I trained as an intercept operator, which consisted of listening to enemy radio transmissions and copying them to send to translators,” he said. “After getting actionable intelligence we would send a report to our commanding general and he would decide its value and possibly disseminate it to combat units.”
Another duty was working as a courier to carry documents, via jeep, between bases when bad weather did not permit flying helicopters. Minter was asked if there was a danger the documents might be intercepted by North Vietnamese or Viet Cong forces.
“Absolutely,” he replied. “Typically, when we drove in the morning we opened the road; we went out before mine sweepers had gone through. We were armed to the teeth, but anybody can ambush a jeep. We ran wide open. Our motor pool had tuned our jeeps where we could run 76 miles per hour. Why? If you ran over a mine, theoretically you would be almost over it and it would only tear up the jeep. and the guys in the jeep behind are on their own. But he’s not just following for security, but also where he can pick up the pieces and continue the mission. Was I a good driver? Yes, but my momma was a praying momma. I was in Vietnam 20 months, and my praying momma was the reason I’m here today. I’m fully convinced of that.”
Minter said his unit was “extremely fortunate” and only lost one soldier and had some wounded during his 20-month hitch in Vietnam.
“We were under heavy mortar fire at all of our units — at our company level, and we had squads out at all of our battalions,” he said of arriving during the enemy’s Tet Offensive.
At a pay station one day there was a huge hole in the rotunda of a building. Minter asked an MP (military policeman) what had happened.
“He said yesterday there were 13 guys standing in this line that were killed, their first day in-country trying to exchange their money,” Minter said. “A mortar came through the top of that rotunda. We were issued a helmet and a weapon at base camp, and mortar attacks were the big deal with us. Our sensitivity was finely attuned to enemy mortars. We heard our stuff going out all night, but we could sleep through that. But every time the enemy would drop a mortar round into the (firing) tube, we would hear it. I’d say, ‘Did you hear it?’ and (fellow soldier) Gazetti would say, ‘Yeah, I heard it!’ and everybody would run to the bunker.”
‘I think about them’
Minter was asked about his thoughts as Memorial Day neared.
“I think about all the guys we have lost over the years in all the wars,” he said. “That’s why I fly that (American) flag out there by the barn 24/7, 365 days a year. It’s got a light on it so it’s illuminated at night. I think about them not only on Memorial Day, but on many other days. I didn’t talk about any of this until I started having coffee with some old boys, and most guys around the table are vets, my age and above.”
Minter added his veteran friends are “getting fewer, quite frankly.”
“I think about my dad’s generation, he’s a 98-year-old World War II vet on hospice care at an assisted living center in Chattanooga,” he noted.
Hospice of Chattanooga recently honored Byron Minter for his wartime service aboard the USS Hopewell with a handmade lap quilt made by hospice volunteers and a certificate. Some women on the hospice team asked him about his role in the war.
“He started talking about a battle where his ship got hit; he was on a destroyer. I asked him where it was and he said Corregidor — they lost 17 men that day. One of the girls asked him about repairing the ship, and he said, ‘Oh yeah, we sent a guy over on a bo’sun’s chair (ship to ship transport by a rope or wire) and he drove a peg in the hole to keep it from sinking,” said Minter, laughing. “It was a shore battery that hit them. One of the girls asked, ‘Did he lose a bet or something (to get that duty)?’ and Dad said, ‘Well, if you get a hole in the boat, you get a lot of volunteers! Them boats fill up pretty fast when you got a big hole in ‘em.’ I think about those guys.”
Minter was aware Vietnam was “an unpopular war.”
“The only incident I can recall where somebody was totally disrespectful was a bunch of kids in Honolulu when I was on R & R (rest and relaxation leave),” he recalled. “One of my friends from Hawaii, a minister, told me I needed to put my uniform on and go downtown to get a picture taken. He said you’ll appreciate it someday.”
Even though superiors had advised the troops not to wear their uniforms into town, Minter did anyway.
“Some kids started raggin’ me and spittin’. Had it not been for my friend, I probably would have ended up in jail that night,” he said. “When people are harassing you and spitting at you and on you, it’s kinda hard not to respond.”
Minter said he has Agent Orange-related diabetes from American officials’ use of the toxic defoliant in Vietnam, and is 100% disabled. He beat cancer 23 years ago, possibly also caused by Agent Orange. He’s thankful for his Vietnam veteran friend Bruce Kendrick and Kendrick’s ongoing mission of helping vets access Veterans Health Administration medical care.
“I’ve been blessed the last 10 years because the VA has been treating me for all my ails,” Minter said. “The Chattanooga (VA) clinic has taken very good care of me. I could not have had better care.”
That includes treatment for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), in addition to the therapy of talking to his friends.
“There are consequences to spending 20 months in a combat zone that as a young’un you would never think about,” he revealed. “But PTSD is a very real issue.”
Minter said Kendrick has also urged him to apply for the Purple Heart, even though the battle was decades ago. However, Minter thinks of the man who died next to him — and still refuses to accept the recognition.
